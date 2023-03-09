Bayern Munich's Matthijs de Ligt promised a 'truck filled with Swiss chocolate' by Yann Sommer after heroic goal-line clearance vs PSG

Yann Sommer has promised 'a truck filled with Swiss chocolate' for Matthijs de Ligt after his heroic goal-line clearance against Paris Saint-Germain.

Bayern beat PSG 2-0 to progress in UCL

De Ligt produced impressive performance

Made vital intervention to deny Vitinha

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dutch centre-back bailed out Sommer to prevent PSG from going ahead in the 49th minute after an error from the goalkeeper left Vitinha with a huge chance. The Swiss international tried to dribble his way out of trouble and appeared to have given a goal away, only for De Ligt to clear at the last moment as the ball headed towards the net. Sommer was relieved after the clearance and later joked that he would send a gift of chocolate to the defender for his efforts.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I will leave a truck filled with Swiss chocolate on his doorstep!," Sommer told DAZN after Bayern's 3-0 aggregate victory. "The problem was, I had my solution to pass to [Josip] Stanisic but it was closed, then I had no other solution. It was unbelievable what De Ligt was doing there, of course, I'm not happy with [my part] in the scene. It's amazing how he thinks and saves me. If that goes wrong, then this game looks very different."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After struggling to find his feet in his new surroundings following a move from Juventus in the summer, De Ligt has established himself as one of the most reliable members of Julian Nagelsmann's defence. Indeed, the Dutchman kept Kylian Mbappe in check on Tuesday and was composed on the ball, allowing Bayern to build attacks from deep.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR BAYERN MUNICH? The German outfit will return to action against Augsburg on Saturday in Bundesliga, while they will find out their Champions League quarter-final opponents during the draw that takes place on March 17.