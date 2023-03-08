WATCH: Matthijs de Ligt to the rescue! Bayern Munich star makes STUNNING goal-line clearance to save Yann Sommer's blushes against PSG

James Hunsley
|
De Ligt Bayern 2022-23Getty Images
Bayern München vs PSGM. de LigtY. SommerBayern MünchenPSGUEFA Champions League

Matthijs de Ligt saved Yann Sommer from an awful error to keep the scores level between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday.

  • Scores level at the break
  • Vitinha nearly put PSG ahead after Sommer mistake
  • De Ligt came to the rescue on the line

WHAT HAPPENED? The Bayern goalkeeper inexplicably elected to dribble the ball out from the back from a back-pass but almost immediately gave the ball away to Vitinha inside the box. Whilst under pressure from Sommer the PSG midfielder fired an under-hit shot goalwards, which De Ligt was on hand to clear on the slide.

More to follow...

