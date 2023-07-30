Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele verbally agrees five-year PSG contract

Paris Saint-Germain have sorted personal terms with the Barcelona winger, whose €50 million (£43m/$54m) release clause expires on August 1

WHAT HAPPENED? Dembele has been linked with a PSG move for months, and the Parisians moved to activate his €50m (£43m/$54m) release clause earlier this week. And the transfer now seems close to completion, with Dembele giving the go-ahead to the deal, according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Parisians have to move quickly to sort out the specifics. Dembele's release clause rises to €100m (£86m/$108m) on August 1. The France international's contract expires in June 2024.

AND WHAT'S MORE: PSG have lost Lionel Messi to Inter Miami, and could see Kylian Mbappe depart, too. Dembele is set to join Marco Asensio and Lee Kang-In as the Ligue 1 Champions' third attacking signing of the summer.

WHAT NEXT? PSG will now work on the exact structure of the deal, with a view to sorting everything before the August 1 deadline.