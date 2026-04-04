Barcelona reaped several rewards from their hard-fought 2-1 victory over Atlético Madrid on Saturday evening, in Matchday 30 of La Liga.

The match was full of twists and turns that added to the excitement, with the final minutes of the first half proving particularly frantic, featuring a goal for each side and the sending-off of Atlético Madrid’s Nicolás González, whilst the drama intensified in the closing stages of the second half, culminating in a decisive goal (87’) in which veteran Robert Lewandowski broke the deadlock and secured victory for the Catalans.

In addition to continuing their winning streak, Barcelona extended their lead over Real Madrid to seven points, moving steadily towards the title with eight matches remaining.

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Coach Hans Flick’s side also achieved an exceptional statistic tonight: Barcelona became the only away team to record four consecutive La Liga wins at Atlético Madrid’s stadium.

Furthermore, post-match statistics from Squawka highlighted the contrast between the two sides this season.

The network confirmed that Barcelona are the team who have picked up the most points from behind: 21 points, reflecting the team’s ability to respond and turn matches around, as well as their relentless fighting spirit. Atlético Madrid, by contrast, have dropped 22 points after taking the lead in La Liga matches.

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