Explained: How Barcelona plan to tie Marc-Andre ter Stegen down to new contract despite FFP restrictions

Barcelona are close to tying Marc-Andre ter Stegen down to a new contract until 2028, despite the club's financial difficulties.

Keeper close to 2028 commitment

Played key role in title win

Club will 'backload' contract

WHAT HAPPENED? With the goalkeeper's current deal due to expire in 2025, Barca have been keen to extend the contract of the man who played a key role in helping them wrestle the league title back to Camp Nou last season. With the club struggling to comply with La Liga's strict spending limits, the new deal is likely to be structured that in a way that sees a substantial part of his salary pushed to the latter years of the contract, according to Marca.

WHY HAVE BARCELONA DONE THIS? For the second consecutive summer, Barca have been forced into inventive financial deals in order to meet the league's constraints and register their players. The extension and restructuring of Ter Stegen's contract will provide some valuable breathing space as they eye the likes of Joao Cancelo as reinforcements.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT'S NEXT FOR TER STEGEN AND BARCA?: The German stopper will be looking for yet another clean sheet as Barca take on Cadiz in their first game in their temporary new home, the Estadi Lluis Companys, on Sunday.