Barcelona's latest financial lever pull will affect about 150 employees associated with Barca TV

Barcelona will axe their Barca TV channel in the latest string of obligatory financial cuts, costing around 150 people their jobs, per a new report.

Barcelona to end Barca TV deal

Had deal with Telefonica since 2015

But still trying to cut costs around club

WHAT HAPPENED? In a bid to shave off more financial weight around the club, Barcelona are to close down their Barca TV club media channel on June 30 as part of obligatory cuts, according to Mundo Deportivo. The decision made by the board will cost around 150 people their jobs upon the end of an agreement with Telefonica/Movistar.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club informed the broadcasting giants of their intentions on Tuesday, and instead look set to explore broadcasting through their own online streaming platform, using around 14 staff already in place with Barca studios. The channel first aired in 1999 with Telefonica and returned to the company in 2015, but the decision to axe the TV network deal could save the club around €8 million as they attempt to free up funds to alleviate their debts.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Barcelona are still very much feeling the pressure of the financial restraint that has been constricting the club over the last few years, after notably being unable to renew Lionel Messi in 2021 and losing him for free.

While expressing a desire to re-sign the Argentine this summer, they must also find a solution to registering Gavi to his new contract ahead of the summer, with the teenage hotshot losing his No.6 jersey as a result.

IN A PHOTO:

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? While they explore alternatives to Barca TV, the Blaugrana must continue to free up funds while also looking for a way to register Gavi before potentially losing him for free this summer.