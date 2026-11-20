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Liverpool have been handed a significant boost in their pursuit of defensive stability as Barcelona sporting director Deco officially opened the door for Ronald Araujo to move to Anfield permanently. The Uruguay international has become a vital part of Andoni Iraola's backline since arriving on loan in August, helping the Reds mount a serious Premier League title charge.

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Deco confirms £47m buy option after Araujo's Merseyside revival

Barcelona are prepared to sanction a permanent exit for Araujo once his season-long loan at Liverpool concludes. Sporting director Deco confirmed the Reds hold a £47m purchase option, though the 27-year-old defender must still agree personal terms before any deal is finalised.

Araujo took a pay cut to leave Camp Nou in August after struggling for rhythm in Spain. Deployed predominantly at right-back by manager Andoni Iraola, he has helped propel Liverpool to fourth place in the Premier League table.

Across eight league appearances featuring Araujo on the right flank, Liverpool have conceded just six goals. Half of those came during a 3-0 defeat to Manchester City following Ryan Gravenberch's red card.

Barcelona chief praises former captain's seamless adaptation

Speaking to Catalan radio station Tot Costa, former Chelsea and Portugal playmaker Deco expressed his personal delight at seeing the former Barca captain rediscover his form in England.

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"I think [with] Ronald, both (assistant) Bojan [Krkic] and I have been through quite a lot with him over the last few years," Deco said. "Personally, I'm happy for him. Aside from football, we work at Barca - we want the best for the club, we have to win, we want the best squad - but at the end of the day we stay up to date and we also want to build relationships.

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"Ronald has been a captain in recent years. He's had difficult moments at the club, but also happy moments. In recent years he has been one of the leaders and idols at Barca. That's why we go back a bit to the dynamic - the playing dynamic wasn't the best for him. He makes his own decision, we respect it, and the manager does too.

"And for us, the most important thing, above all else, is to see a player who has recovered, who is happy, and who is in a positive dynamic in his sporting career. If later on he decides to stay there, there is a buy option on Liverpool's part, since they know perfectly well what they have to do or not, and I believe they will make the decision at the right time."

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Financial boost awaits Barca if Liverpool trigger clause

While Barcelona value Araujo's past contributions at Camp Nou, Deco acknowledged that cashing in on the defender would benefit the Catalan giants financially - provided Liverpool reach an agreement with the player himself.

"If everything goes down that path, Ronald is doing well, he's happy, and he decides to stay there, because they also have to negotiate with him. It's no longer just a matter of paying the clause and it works out well for us," Deco continued. "We'll be happy for several reasons: because things worked out, because Ronald is happy, because it went well for us - he helped us during his time at Barca.

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"And on top of that he continued his sporting career seamlessly. Seamlessly and happily, because football is a bit like that. Sometimes the dynamic isn't the best, yet we still want someone to succeed when the time comes - and of course, if the money comes in, that wouldn't be bad either, so we'll see. He has a date to execute the option, as we have had when we bring in loaned players. Then you can try to negotiate, you can work, it will depend on our moment, on the player, some things now."

Liverpool face key summer deadline over permanent deal

Liverpool have until a designated deadline to trigger the £47m purchase clause, giving Iraola and the Anfield hierarchy the remainder of the campaign to assess Araujo's consistency. Should they opt to proceed, the Reds must still negotiate fresh contract terms with the Uruguayan after he accepted a reduced salary to secure his initial loan move.

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For Barcelona, the situation remains open-ended until that expiry date passes. If Liverpool decline to activate the option on time, both clubs could still return to the negotiating table depending on Barcelona's circumstances and Araujo's wishes at the end of the season.