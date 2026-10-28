Barcelona refuse to back down! Catalan giants to appeal €602 fine over Julian Alvarez transfer saga

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Barcelona will fight a fine imposed by the Spanish FA following a dispute with Atletico Madrid over Julian Alvarez. Despite the nominal nature of the financial penalty, the Catalan club remains adamant that their conduct during the summer transfer window was entirely within the rules.

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Barca contest symbolic RFEF sanction

Barcelona are prepared to take their legal battle to the next level as they refuse to accept a symbolic fine from the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF). The club has confirmed it will appeal a €602 penalty triggered by a formal complaint from Atletico. The Rojiblancos alleged that Barca executives engaged in prohibited negotiations with Alvarez while he was still under contract at the Metropolitano, a move that sparked significant friction between the two La Liga powerhouses.

The RFEF's extraordinary committee recently concluded that Barcelona committed a "minor infraction" under Article 133 of the federation's disciplinary code. This ruling came after FIFA initially declared itself incompetent to handle the specificities of the domestic dispute.

Defiant Catalans refuse to admit guilt

According to reports from SPORT, despite the tiny financial nature of the fine, the hierarchy at the Spotify Camp Nou is determined to clear the club’s name, maintaining that their conduct throughout the pursuit of Alvarez was entirely above board. The Barcelona legal department believes that accepting any fine would be an admission of guilt.

The club continues to argue that they followed standard protocol by submitting a formal proposal to the Madrid-based side. They contend that the lack of a response from Atletico to their official offer should not preclude them from exploring the viability of a transfer, especially when the player had expressed a desire to move to the Catalan capital.

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Unanswered offers and broken negotiations

The friction between the two clubs was exacerbated by the firm stance taken by Atletico's executive leadership. Throughout the summer, the Rojiblancos were determined to prevent their star asset from joining a direct title rival. This led to a complete breakdown in communication, even as Barcelona sought a marquee replacement for the departing Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. Atletico maintained that no negotiations were ever on the table.

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Enrique Cerezo, the president of Atletico, was particularly vocal about the situation during the peak of the transfer window. "There has been, and will be, no negotiation regarding the transfer of Julian Álvarez," the club chief stated.

Alvarez issues public apology

The player himself has been working hard to repair his relationship with the Atletico supporters after a summer of uncertainty. Following a goal against Deportivo La Coruna, the striker took the opportunity to address the controversy and his previous comments regarding a move to the Blaugrana. The 26-year-old admitted that his public flirting with a rival club was a lapse in judgement that hurt the fans who had welcomed him to the Metropolitano.

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"It was a mistake. I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived," Alvarez said.