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Adhe Makayasa

Ballon d'Or winner Harry Kane commits future to Bayern Munich until 2029 with the most lucrative contract in club history

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England captain Harry Kane has ended any uncertainty over his future by penning a three-year contract extension with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2029. Fresh from claiming the prestigious Ballon d'Or last week, the 33-year-old striker has agreed terms on the highest-paying deal in the German club's history.

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Record terms reward prolific striker

As reported by The Athletic, anonymous sources privy to the situation confirmed that the renewal represents the richest contract in Bayern history and makes Kane the highest-paid footballer in Europe by base salary, though other players earn more via bonuses. Approaching the final six months of his previous terms, the former Tottenham Hotspur star has scored 156 goals in 161 competitive matches since arriving in summer 2023. During that spell, he has won two Bundesliga crowns, the DFB-Pokal and two German Supercups.

England captain celebrates Bavarian stay

Alongside claiming the Bundesliga top scorer prize every season and being named Germany's Footballer of the Year in 2026, the striker became the first Englishman since 2001 to lift the Ballon d'Or after winning two European Golden Boots in 2023-24 and 2025-26.

Speaking to the club's official website after extending his stay, Kane said: "I feel at home at FC Bayern: I love the club, the fans, the city of Munich - we have a fantastic team and a fantastic coach in Vincent Kompany. It makes me very proud to be part of this club. My whole family is very happy here, I wanted to stay, I'm looking forward to the future and want to win many more titles with this great club."

Club president hails historic agreement

Having also guided England to a third-place finish at the World Cup across the United States, Mexico and Canada this past summer, the veteran forward remains central to the Bavarian giants' plans.

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Praising Chief Executive Officer Jan-Christian Dreesen and the sporting hierarchy for finalising the renewal, Bayern president Herbert Hainer told the club website: "What started as a major transfer has, over time, become a special piece of FC Bayern history. Harry Kane is fulfilling every promise that football can make, and he has secured his place in the hearts of the fans as one of the greatest personalities in the sport of our time. Kudos to Jan-Christian Dreesen and our sporting management. This is a special moment for FC Bayern."

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Bundesliga

07 Nov 2026

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Champions League glory remains target

With his immediate future resolved, Kane will now focus on adding the elusive Champions League trophy to his growing collection of silverware under Kompany. Moreover, the Allianz Arena hierarchy do not view this latest three-year contract as the veteran's final agreement in Germany. Instead, club officials remain eager to retain their talismanic goalscorer for the foreseeable future.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.