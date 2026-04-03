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Mohamed Mansi

Translated by

Atlético Madrid goes fishing in Milan’s waters

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LaLiga
Serie A
Atletico Madrid
AC Milan
P. Estupinan
Italy

Atlético Madrid are looking to strengthen their defence this summer with a standout signing from Serie A.

According to the website Fichajes, Atlético Madrid are focusing on signing Pervis Estupinan, the 28-year-old Ecuadorian full-back who currently plays for Milan.

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Atlético intend to move for Estupinan due to the inconsistent form of full-back Matteo Ruggeri, who joined from Atalanta but has yet to fully establish himself with the coaching staff.

Estupinan can play as a wing-back or a traditional full-back, which fits in with the tactical plans employed by manager Diego Simeone.

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There is no doubt that a return to La Liga would be warmly welcomed by Estupinan, who has previously played for Almería, Real Mallorca, Villarreal, Osasuna and Granada.


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