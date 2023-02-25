Atlanta United vs San Jose: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the MLS fixture between Atlanta United and San Jose in the United States of America, United Kingdom and India.

Atlanta United are all set to take on San Jose in an MLS fixture on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Gonzalo Pineda's side played six friendly matches ahead of the new season where they lost three, drew twice and registered just one win, which came against St. Louis City.

San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, won three out of the four friendly matches they played.

Atlanta United vs San Jose date & kick-off time

Game: Atlanta United vs San Jose Date: February 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT / 6:00 am IST (Feb 26) Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Where to watch Atlanta United vs San Jose on TV & live stream online

Fans in the United States & across the world can watch MLS with Apple TV MLS Season Pass.

Country TV channel Live stream US N/A Apple TV

Atlanta United team news and squad

Atlanta United will miss the services of Machop Chol, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tyler Wolff and Osvaldo Alonso in their opening match due to injuries while Santiago Sosa is unavailable due to suspension.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Sejdic, Rossetto; Araujo, Almada, Etienne; Berry

Position Players Goalkeepers Guzan, Diop, Garces, Westberg Defenders Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, McFadden, Morales Midfielders Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Rossetto, Almada, Fortune, Centeno Forwards Conway, Berry, Lopez

San Jose team news and squad

The only injury concern in the San Jose Earthquakes squad is Ousseni Bouda who is set to miss the opening fixture due to a foot injury.

San Jose possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Rodrigues, Mensah, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Monteiro, Cowell; Ebobisse

