Atlanta United vs San Jose: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Atlanta United are all set to take on San Jose in an MLS fixture on Sunday at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
Gonzalo Pineda's side played six friendly matches ahead of the new season where they lost three, drew twice and registered just one win, which came against St. Louis City.
San Jose Earthquakes, on the other hand, won three out of the four friendly matches they played.
Atlanta United vs San Jose date & kick-off time
Game:
|Atlanta United vs San Jose
Date:
|February 25, 2023
Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET / 12:30 am GMT / 6:00 am IST (Feb 26)
Venue:
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
Where to watch Atlanta United vs San Jose on TV & live stream online
Country
TV channel
Live stream
US
N/A
Apple TV
Atlanta United team news and squad
Atlanta United will miss the services of Machop Chol, Giorgos Giakoumakis, Tyler Wolff and Osvaldo Alonso in their opening match due to injuries while Santiago Sosa is unavailable due to suspension.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Robinson, Purata, Gutman; Sejdic, Rossetto; Araujo, Almada, Etienne; Berry
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Guzan, Diop, Garces, Westberg
Defenders
|Hernandez, Abram, Lennon, Robinson, Gutman, Purata, Cobb, Wiley, McFadden, Morales
Midfielders
|Araujo, Sejdic, Ibarra, Etienne, Rossetto, Almada, Fortune, Centeno
Forwards
|Conway, Berry, Lopez
San Jose team news and squad
The only injury concern in the San Jose Earthquakes squad is Ousseni Bouda who is set to miss the opening fixture due to a foot injury.
San Jose possible XI: Marcinkowski; Akapo, Rodrigues, Mensah, Trauco; Yueill, Gruezo; Espinoza, Monteiro, Cowell; Ebobisse
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
|Marcinkowski, Ochoa, Daniel
Defenders
|Marie, Mensah, Nathan, Beason, Tingey, Trauco, Thompson, Agren, Rodrigues, Akapo, Walls, Munie
Midfielders
|Gruezo, Yueill, Skahan, Cilley, Richmond, Tsakiris, Monteiro, Baldisimo, Medina, Judson
Forwards
|Espinoza, Ebobisse, Kikanovic, Cowell