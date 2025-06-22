Ashlyn Castro rocks custom Real Madrid shirt as American model supports boyfriend Jude Bellingham at the FIFA Club World Cup

Ashlyn Castro is rocking a custom Real Madrid shirt as the American model supports boyfriend Jude Bellingham at the FIFA Club World Cup.

WHAT HAPPENED?

England international Bellingham is in the United States chasing down another major honour with the Blancos. They are looking to make history by becoming the first team to savour Club World Cup glory in the competition’s expanded format.

THE BIGGER PICTURE

Bellingham has already collected La Liga and Champions League crowns since becoming another ‘Galactico’ at Santiago Bernabeu. Success on the field has been complemented by a new relationship off it.

DID YOU KNOW?

Bellingham was first spotted with American model Castro in January, as he treated her to a series of dates. She has since been seen watching her partner on a regular basis in Spain - often sat alongside Bellingham’s mother.

THE GOSSIP

Castro is now back in her homeland and has been gifted a special Real Madrid jersey that has been modified into a crop top. The 27-year-old is loving her new attire, which has her ready for a cheerleading role in the stands.

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM?

Real and Bellingham were held to a 1-1 draw by Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal in their opening Club World Cup game and will be looking for their first win when facing Pachuca on Sunday.