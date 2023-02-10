Mikel Arteta gives positive Gabriel Jesus update as Arsenal striker closes in on return

Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is back training outside as he closes in on his long-awaited return to action.

Jesus returned to Arsenal's training ground on Tuesday

He had successful knee surgery in December

Nketiah has been deputising in his absence

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazil international has not featured for the Gunners since before the World Cup due to the knee injury he sustained while playing for his country in Qatar.

But, as reported by GOAL earlier this week, he has now returned to Arsenal following a spell overseas to step up his recovery at the club’s training centre.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking ahead of Saturday’s game against Brentford in the Premier League, Arteta gave a positive update on the 25-year-old's fitness. “Gabi is doing really well,” said the Arsenal boss. “He’s already been outside a little bit. It’s still early stages, he keeps pushing everybody every single day. But we need to respect some timelines and some processes. But he’s doing really well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When asked whether he could now put a timeframe on Jesus’ return to action, Arteta added: “Not yet, he’s still too far off that. You have to see now when you put some loads through that key and start to get some movement and some actions that are not as controlled as the ones he has been doing.”

OTHER INJURY NEWS? As well as discussing Jesus' recovery, Arteta also gave updates on Emile Smith Rowe (thigh) and Reiss Nelson (hamstring) ahead of Saturday's game.

"They are closer," he said. "They started to do some activities and they’ve been outside, but they are not ready yet to be contributing."

WHAT NEXT FOR ARSENAL? The Gunners host Brentford on Saturday afternoon looking to get back to winning ways in the Premier League.