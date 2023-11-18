Would revolutionary 'Arsenal Wenger offside law' be the ultimate VAR solution football needs?

Reports have suggested that IFAB are considering implementing a new Arsene Wenger-inspired offside rule - but would it make a difference?

The rule change apparently being considered by IFAB would greatly benefit forwards, with offside only being awarded if the player's entire body is ahead of their opponent.

VAR continues to be a subject of huge contention, with offside decisions determined by the technology often causing significant controversy as players have been penalised for toe and even armpits being deemed ahead of their opponent.

So would this so-called Arsene Wenger offside rule change really make a big difference? Or would there still be room for interpretation leading to yet more VAR controversies? Let us know what you think in the comments below! 👇