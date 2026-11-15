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Muhammad Zaki

Arsene Wenger rejects chance to challenge Gianni Infantino for FIFA presidency as deadline looms

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Arsene Wenger has reportedly decided against challenging Gianni Infantino for the FIFA presidency, dealing a significant blow to those hoping for a change in leadership. The former Arsenal manager had been widely touted as the most viable candidate to unseat the current incumbent before the fast-approaching nomination deadline.

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Wenger steps back

With the deadline for nominations just four days away, BBC reports that Arsene Wenger has made a late decision not to enter the race. The 77-year-old currently serves as FIFA’s chief of global football development, a position to which he was appointed by Infantino.

Although Wenger had been weighing up a bid to unseat his boss, he ultimately chose to walk away. His refusal comes despite intense lobbying from senior figures, including French president Emmanuel Macron, who reportedly contacted his compatriot in an unsuccessful attempt to convince him to stand.

Infantino stands firm amid fierce criticism

While opposition to his leadership grows in Europe, Infantino has remained defiant about his standing in the game. He recently insisted that he retains the backing of the "vast, vast majority" of world football, pointing to strong support across South America, Africa and Asia.

That stance contrasts sharply with the view of several major football organisations, including the Football Association, which have claimed Infantino is no longer fit for the role. Wenger himself had previously voiced strong opposition to the incumbent, publicly condemning Infantino’s £15 billion World Cup sell-off plan.

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A major blow to European opposition

Wenger’s withdrawal leaves UEFA without its preferred champion in its push to remove Infantino from office. European football’s governing body had viewed the former Arsenal boss as its strongest hope of toppling the controversial executive and was preparing to throw its full weight behind his campaign.

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The development strengthens Infantino’s grip on power at a time when his leadership has come under heavy scrutiny.

A scramble before the nomination deadline

UEFA has yet to announce an alternative candidate and faces a race against time to devise a new plan before nominations close in four days.

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For now, only two individuals have confirmed their intention to run: Japanese FIFA Council member Kozo Tashima and former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega. However, Vega is expected to struggle to secure the necessary backing to mount a serious challenge.

Written byMuhammad Zaki

News editor

Zaki's love for football was rooted in Chelsea, specifically when he was captivated by Gianfranco Zola - not only for his magic on the field but also because the legend's name sounded so pleasant to his ears. A few years later, the 2002 World Cup introduced him to Oliver Kahn, the goalkeeper who became Zaki's second love in football, even though Germany went home empty-handed at that time.

The most memorable moment for Zaki happened much closer to home: standing in the south stands of Maguwoharjo, witnessing PSS Sleman lift the 2013 First Division trophy. The euphoria of victory turned bitter as dualism prevented Si Elang Jawa from being promoted.

Zaki's areas of expertise at GOAL include:

  • Analysis of European football tactics, including the Premier League and Champions League
  • Coverage of player transfer news & club financial regulation dynamics
  • International football editorials: player biographies, legend stories, and hidden young talents
  • Player rating & performance assessment with both analytical and narrative approaches

Zaki's All-Time XI (4-2-3-1)

Oliver Kahn; Cafu, John Terry, Franz Beckenbauer, Paolo Maldini; Xavi Hernandez, Claude Makelele; Lionel Messi, Eric Cantona, Eden Hazard; Marco van Basten

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