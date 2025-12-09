Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wolves tickets: Dec 13 fixture information, last-minute ticket prices & more

The Premier League season is always packed with thrilling encounters, and the upcoming clash between Arsenal and Wolverhampton Wanderers on December 13 promises to be no exception.

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Emirates Stadium, this fixture sees two teams with contrasting ambitions go head-to-head in a battle for crucial points. Arsenal, currently riding high as league leaders, is determined to maintain its impressive form and solidify its position at the summit of English football.

On the other side, Wolves find themselves at the foot of the table, desperately fighting to turn their performances into results and climb out of the relegation zone.

Whether you're a loyal Gunners supporter or a dedicated Wolves fan hoping to see an upset, GOAL has all the information you need on how to get your hands on tickets, including pricing, availability, and the best places to buy them right now.

When is Arsenal vs Wolves?

Date & Time Fixture Location Tickets Sat, December 13, 2025, 18:00 Arsenal vs Wolverhampton Wanderers Emirates Stadium, London Tickets

Where to buy Arsenal vs Wolves tickets?

For official tickets, the primary route is directly through Arsenal's official club website. These tickets are almost exclusively made available to official Arsenal members, including season ticket holders, Silver Members, and Red Members.

When direct sales to members or season ticket holders are exhausted, a ballot system is often implemented for remaining tickets, particularly for popular fixtures. If you were unsuccessful in the ballot, the club’s official Ticket Exchange service might become an option. Access to the Ticket Exchange is often granted first to members who were unsuccessful in initial ballots.

For fans seeking last-minute tickets or those without an official club membership, secondary marketplaces and ticket aggregators are your go-to. Platforms like SeatPick consolidate listings from various trusted ticket sellers, offering a wide selection of tickets even when official channels are sold out.

While prices on these sites are determined by demand and can fluctuate, they often provide the most reliable way for non-members to secure a seat.

How much are Arsenal vs Wolves tickets?

Ticket prices for Premier League matches can vary significantly based on factors like the opponent, seat location, and purchasing method.

Arsenal employs a tiered pricing system for its Premier League fixtures, categorising them as A, B, or C, with Category C matches being the most affordable.

For official club tickets purchased via the member ballot or through an advertised membership priority window, a Category C fixture might see prices ranging from £31.80 to £59.00. Given Wolves' current league position, this match is likely to fall into Category B or C, making it one of the more accessible options for official club ticket purchases.

Generally, official adult tickets for Arsenal Premier League games can range from £35 to £55 for lower-demand opponents (Category C) and up to £45 to £75 for mid-tier opponents (Category B).

On the secondary market, prices are dynamic and reflect demand. For the Arsenal vs Wolves match at Emirates Stadium, tickets on platforms like SeatPick currently start from approximately £100-£120.

When are Arsenal vs Wolves tickets released?

Tickets for Arsenal matches are typically released through the relevant club websites well in advance of the fixture, usually to various tiers of club members. Season ticket holders have guaranteed access to their seats, while Silver and Red members often participate in priority sales or ballot systems.

The ballot for Arsenal vs Wolves tickets already opened in October, giving members the first opportunity to purchase.

For many popular Premier League games, tickets are often sold out during these member-exclusive phases, meaning general sale availability is rare or non-existent.

For those without membership, keeping an eye on reputable secondary ticket sites will be your best bet as the match date draws nearer.

How can I get Arsenal vs Wolves tickets?

To get Arsenal vs Wolves tickets, your best approach depends on whether you're a club member or not.

If you hold an Arsenal membership (Season Ticket, Silver, or Red), your first port of call should always be the official Arsenal website. You would have participated in the ballot system, or may gain access to the Ticket Exchange if you were unsuccessful or if season ticket holders decide to sell their tickets. Keep your membership details handy and check the official ticketing portal regularly for any last-minute releases or opportunities.

For non-members or those who missed out on the official sales, secondary ticket marketplaces are the next avenue. Sites like SeatPick offer a comprehensive selection of tickets from various sellers. Remember to purchase from trusted platforms to ensure authenticity and a smooth matchday experience.