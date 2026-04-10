Arbeloa fields his strongest line-up against Girona

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has named his starting XI for Friday’s La Liga Matchday 31 clash with Girona.

Real Madrid host Girona at the Santiago Bernabéu in La Liga, before travelling to Munich to face the Bavarian giants at the Allianz Arena next Wednesday in the second leg of the continental quarter-finals, hoping to overturn their 2-1 home defeat in the first leg.

With Bayern in mind, Arbeloa has rested Trent Alexander-Arnold and Antonio Rüdiger to guard against burnout.

In attack, he retains the quartet of Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Brahim Díaz and Jude Bellingham.

Real Madrid’s full line-up for today’s match is as follows:

Lunin – Carvajal – Militão – Asensio – Fran García – Valverde – Bellingham – Camavinga – Brahim Díaz – Mbappé – Vinicius Jr.

Real Madrid currently occupy second place in La Liga with 69 points, seven adrift of leaders Barcelona.



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