‘Anything is possible’ – Saudi prince responds to fresh Ronaldo rumours as Portuguese leaves Man Utd

Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal says “anything is possible” when it comes to Cristiano Ronaldo, with a move to the Middle East mooted.

All-time great is now a free agent

Contract at Old Trafford torn up

Various landing spots speculated on

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was heavily linked with Al-Hilal over the summer, with a lucrative contract offer put to him as he made a first push for the exit at Manchester United. The Portuguese superstar has now severed ties with the Premier League heavyweights, with his contract being terminated, and speculation is raging again regarding his next move.

WHAT THEY SAID: Saudi Arabia’s sports minister has told BBC Sport of reports that clubs from that region could explore the option of signing Ronaldo: “Anything is possible, I would love to see Ronaldo play in the Saudi league. It would benefit the league, the sports eco-system in Saudi and it will inspire the youth for the future. He's a role model to a lot of kids and has a big fanbase.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo has said of snubbing a previous approach from the Middle East: “It's hard, it's hard. But in the same way, I thought that I was very happy here [in England]; that I still capable to score goals. I still believe that I can score many, many goals and help the team because I still believe that I'm still good and capable to help national team - even Manchester United.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo was released by the Red Devils after criticising them in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan and is now being linked with Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle and clubs from MLS as he mulls over what to do once a 2022 World Cup campaign with Portugal comes to a close.