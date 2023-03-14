Antony & Jadon Sancho urged to 'take more risks' as Man Utd don't need 'safe forwards'

Antony and Jadon Sancho have been urged to "take more risks" by Rio Ferdinand, who says Manchester United don't need "safe forwards".

Antony & Sancho have been inconsistent

Ferdinand wants them to be more explosive

Hailed Bruno Fernandes for being fearless

WHAT HAPPENED? Sancho has struggled to live up to expectations since his switch to United from Borussia Dortmund in 2021, while Antony has also faced his fair share of criticism in his debut campaign at Old Trafford. The Brazilian winger has scored seven goals in 29 appearances, including a goal in the Carabao Cup final against Newcastle United, since his big-money move from Ajax in the summer, while Sancho has netted justfive times in 23 appearances this season. Ferdinand believes the duo are not realising their full potential and has urged them to be more daring in the attacking third.

WHAT THEY SAID: The United legend said on his FIVE YouTube channel: "If Antony looks at his season he will sit there and go, 'I’m not where I want to be, I’m not doing what I thought I would be by now'. Yes he’s popped up with some important goals here and there but I think if he’s honest with himself he will think there needs to be more to come from him.

"There’s one part of Antony and Jadon Sancho’s game that I think needs to improve, and that’s taking more risks. You don’t get anything in this game without taking risks. You don’t have success without taking risks, you don’t win trophies without taking risks. We have to be patient as a fan base with that. Not everyone hits the ground running. I hope he gets the time to prove what he can do."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ferdinand went on to reveal the demands that Sir Alex Ferguson used to place on United attackers while praising the club's current vice-captain Bruno Fernandes for trying out different things on the pitch without any inhibition. "Alex Ferguson used to say to us all the time that he doesn’t want safe from forwards," the former United defender added. "That’s what I love about Bruno Fernandes, by the way. He just needs some weapons in front of him. If he’s got people in front of him making runs and taking risks, he’s a problem for any team."

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? The Red Devils will be back in action on Thursday against Real Betis in the second leg of their round of 16 Europa League tie, having won the first leg by a 4-1 margin at Old Trafford.