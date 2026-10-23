Antonio Conte breaks silence on Juventus and Manchester United links to deny 'baseless' negotiation rumours

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Antonio Conte has taken to social media to directly address the intensifying speculation surrounding his future. The former Napoli boss is currently the subject of heavy interest from Manchester United and Juventus, but he insists that his next move will only be made when the right conditions are met.

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Conte shuts down talk of imminent return

The managerial merry-go-round has been spinning rapidly in recent weeks, with Conte at the very centre of the conversation. Following his successful tenure at Napoli, the Italian tactician has been widely touted as the primary candidate to take over at Man Utd, where Michael Carrick is under immense pressure, or return to Juventus should the club part ways with Luciano Spalletti. However, Conte has now moved to dismiss claims that a deal with any new employer is close to being finalised.

In a detailed statement shared across his social media platforms, the former Chelsea and Inter manager made it clear that he is in no rush to step back into the dugout. "My name has been linked with numerous clubs, but at present there are no negotiations at an advanced stage,” reads the statement released by the coach, as quoted by La Gazzetta dello Sport. "Following a wonderful and successful spell in charge of Napoli, I will take the time needed to assess how and when to return to management. It will be a measured choice, which I will make when I believe the right conditions are in place.

Dismissing rumours of financial demands

Beyond the simple links to Old Trafford and Turin, several reports had suggested that Conte was making significant financial demands and seeking total control over recruitment. Some outlets claimed his "strong character" was proving to be a stumbling block in negotiations with certain hierarchies. Conte was quick to label these specific details as complete fabrications, noting that since no deep talks have occurred, any discussion regarding his salary or personality is premature.

The manager was firm in his stance that his professional reputation is being unfairly categorised by speculative reports. "I have read about alleged financial demands and requests for full powers that I have supposedly already put forward to the clubs mentioned, as well as reservations linked to what is described as my ‘strong character’. These are baseless accounts because, as things stand, there are no concrete elements on which to base such assessments," Conte added.

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The criteria for a potential agreement

Conte’s message also served as a blueprint for how he intends to handle future discussions. He suggested that any talk of terms would only happen once a formal project is presented to him. He remains open to the right opportunity but insists on a mutual respect between the coach and the club's board. By setting these boundaries publicly, he has regained control of the narrative surrounding his career path following his departure from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

"Should a concrete opportunity arise, that will be the moment to speak with the club in question and evaluate together the terms of any potential agreement, respecting each other's needs and the characteristics that define my work as a coach," the Italian clarified. "Until then, any hypothesis regarding my demands and my professional future remains purely speculative and cannot be regarded as fact."

A high-stakes waiting game

The timing of the statement is particularly interesting given the crisis currently unfolding at Man Utd. The Red Devils suffered a humiliating defeat against Como, leading to intense scrutiny of Carrick’s position. While the United board has offered temporary backing to their current manager, the shadow of Conte continues to loom large over the Premier League giants. Similarly, Juventus are monitoring the market closely as they look to re-establish themselves as the dominant force in Serie A. For now, the football world must wait. Whether it is a return to the Allianz Stadium or a move to the Theatre of Dreams, Conte has ensured that any future appointment will happen on his terms and his timeline alone, effectively putting all interested parties on notice.