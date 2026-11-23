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Ange Postecoglou delivered a scathing response to a journalist who dared to question Sadio Mane’s commitment to Al-Nassr. The former Liverpool winger was a notable absentee during his side's recent Saudi Pro League defeat, having been granted leave to attend the birth of his child.

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Al-Nassr slump to defeat as Mane misses out

Al-Nassr suffered a 3-1 away loss to Al-Ahli in the Saudi Pro League on Friday without Mane. Cristiano Ronaldo fired the visitors into an early lead before missing a penalty, allowing Al-Ahli to stage a comeback featuring a goal from England international Ivan Toney.

Mane was absent with permission to be with his wife for the birth of their baby. Post-match, a journalist asked whether the winger's decision showed a lack of commitment to the club, prompting a fierce response from his manager.

Postecoglou launches passionate defence of his winger

Confronted with the question, the former Tottenham head coach immediately challenged the reporter.

"Are you a father? Do you have children?" Postecoglou snapped.

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After the journalist replied "no", Postecoglou dismissed the criticism. "That's probably why you ask the question. Because when you do, you'll realise it's the most important thing, the biggest blessing you can have," he said.

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The 61-year-old made clear Mane had his full support to prioritise family. "[Mane] is with his wife while she is having a baby, okay? Nothing is more important in life. Yes he had my permission, my blessing, and Sadio Mane is one of the best people in this world, mate. Never question him or his commitment to this football club."

Spiky press conferences nothing new for Postecoglou

Fiery media exchanges are familiar territory for Postecoglou, who regularly had tense conversations with reporters during his Premier League spells at Tottenham and briefly Nottingham Forest.

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He showed that same edge in September after Al-Nassr lost 4-0 to Al-Ain in the Asian Champions League. When a reporter claimed Ronaldo had done "nothing" in that match, Postecoglou hit back: "You're watching a different game to me."

Mane, meanwhile, has recorded three goals and eight assists in 15 appearances this season. The forward joined Al-Nassr in 2023 after spells at Southampton, Liverpool - where he won the Premier League and Champions League - and Bayern Munich.

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Title race pressure builds on Al-Nassr

Friday's loss was only Al-Nassr's third since Postecoglou took charge in the summer, yet it leaves them facing a tough battle at the top. They sit third in the table, two points behind Al-Hilal, who also have a game in hand.

With little room for error in the chase for top spot, Postecoglou will rely heavily on Mane's creative output once the winger returns to the squad.