'It all depended on him' - Andre Onana recall explained by Cameroon boss Rigobert Song as Man Utd goalkeeper reverses retirement decision

Rigobert Song has explained his decision to recall Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana to the Cameroon national team.

Onana left Cameroon squad midway through WC

Had differences with manager Song

Recalled after resolving issues

WHAT HAPPENED? The United goalkeeper flew back home midway through the 2022 World Cup after a reported tiff with the Cameroon manager over tactics. Song claimed that Onana had asked him to not consider him for the last two group games against Serbia and Brazil and the shot-stopper left the camp before announcing his retirement from international football at just 26.

However, Onana has now reversed his retirement decision, with the pair deciding to put aside their differences.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Song told reporters after including Onana in his latest Cameroon squad: "It all depended on him. He knew what he had to do. If he's on the list, it's because he did the right thing. He's one of the best goalkeepers, the door was always open. There was never a problem with Andre. Today, we are satisfied that he is reunited with the group."

Article continues below

DID YOU KNOW? Onana has grown in stature since the World Cup and boasts of playing in a Champions League final for Inter Milan. His progress has not gone unnoticed and United decided to break the bank for the goalkeeper in the summer, paying £48 million ($62m) as a transfer fee to Inter to replace previous No.1 David de Gea.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Onana has a job to do over the weekend against Arsenal in United colours before he heads out for international duty. He is likely to get back his place between the sticks for Cameroon when The Indomitable Lions take part in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Burundi on September 12.