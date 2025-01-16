American private equity firm Presidio Investors completes takeover of Serie A side Hellas Verona

Texas-based company Presidio Investors has acquired 100 per cent of Hellas Verona, completing a takeover from former owner Maurizio Setti.

Hellas Verona is the latest Italian club to have received American backing, with Presidio Investors having successfully completed a takeover of the Serie A side.

Based in Austin, Texas, Presidio Investors is a leading private equity firm that has partner businesses in the media and entertainment, technology and financial services sectors, both in North America and across Europe.

Hellas Verona are currently 17th in the Serie A table and are part of a select few clubs to have won the Italian top-flight title, which they achieved in the 1984-85 season.

They are now the ninth team in the Italian top division to have received backing from North America, joining the likes of Inter, AC Milan, Roma and Parma.

Previous owner Maurizio Setti, meanwhile, will remain in place at the club in a new role as Senior Advisor of Football Operations.

He said of the takeover: "Looking back on these 13 years as President of Hellas Verona, there are so many memories that fill me with pride and emotion. From the first promotion to Serie A in my debut season to last season's survival, there have been countless moments of joy tied to these colors. We achieved results, both on and off the pitch, that initially seemed unimaginable.

"Together, we shared so many wonderful moments, as well as some more challenging ones. However, through the hard work and passion of the many people who accompanied me on this journey, we managed to achieve milestones that will forever remain part of this club's history.

Getty Images Sport

"Now, a new chapter begins for the club and for the city of Verona. I am confident that Presidio Investors will represent a great opportunity for Hellas Verona and that they will work tirelessly, giving 100%, to ensure the best possible future for this club. I would also like to express my satisfaction in continuing my relationship with Hellas Verona through the new role. Through my experience, together with Presidio, I hope to continue achieving important results for the city and its fans."

Italo Zanzi, the new Executive Chairman of the Board of Hellas Verona, said: "It is a profound honor to join Hellas Verona, a club that embodies the passion and heritage of the city of Verona. We are dedicated to honoring the club's rich traditions while working to strengthen its operations in all areas.

"We are fully aware of the responsibilities that come with acquiring the club. We look forward to supporting and working alongside Hellas Verona’s staff, players, fans and the city of Verona to execute a growth plan to increase the club's competitive standing and realize its full potential."

Christian Puscasiu, Managing Partner of Presidio Investors, added: "We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of Hellas Verona. We’ve worked hard these past months to achieve this milestone, and are excited to take our first steps in this historic city, leading a club that is an integral part of Verona and its people.

"We would like to thank Maurizio Setti for his valuable stewardship of the club and for facilitating this transition. We are confident that his continued efforts, along with those of Sean Sogliano and Simona Gioe, will be an important part of the club’s future success."