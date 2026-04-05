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Hussein Hamdy

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Al-Sarami: Ronaldo turned down a fabulous offer to join Al-Nassr

C. Ronaldo
D. Beckham
Al Nassr FC
Inter Miami CF
Major League Soccer
Portugal
England
Saudi Arabia
US

Cristiano made a sacrifice to save Al-Ittihad during the Asian licence crisis

Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo, star of Saudi club Al-Nassr, has turned down a fabulous offer to play in the Russian Premier League.

Media personality Saud Al-Sarami, former official spokesperson for Al-Nassr, told Al-Arabiya Radio: “Ronaldo gave Al-Nassr money to help the Saudi club secure its Asian licence.”

He added: “Ronaldo is loyal and honourable, as he turned down a $1.4 billion offer from David Beckham, president of Inter Miami, to play professionally in the American league.”

He continued: “But Ronaldo replied to Beckham, saying, ‘I’ve signed with Al-Nassr’.”

He continued: “Donald Trump, the President of the United States, also asked Ronaldo to play in the American league, but the Portuguese star insisted on staying in the Saudi league.”

Saudi Pro League
Al Akhdoud crest
Al Akhdoud
ALA
Al Nassr FC crest
Al Nassr FC
ALN
Major League Soccer
Inter Miami CF crest
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Red Bull New York crest
Red Bull New York
RNY

Cristiano Ronaldo is under contract with Al-Nassr until the summer of 2027.

Read also: Video: With Ronaldo in attendance, Messi makes his mark with a header in a long-awaited event

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