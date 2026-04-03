A notable return and five absentees in Real Madrid’s squad to face Mallorca

Real Madrid manager Álvaro Arbeloa has announced his squad list for Saturday’s match against Real Mallorca in La Liga’s 30th round.

Arbeloa’s selection saw the absence of Thibaut Courtois, Ferland Mendy, Rodrygo Goes and Dani Ceballos through injury, as well as Fede Valverde due to suspension.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid have welcomed back Brazilian defender Éder Militão following a long spell on the sidelines due to injury.

Real Madrid’s full squad for the Mallorca match is as follows:

Goalkeepers: Lunin, Fran González, Javi Navarro.

Defence: Carvajal – Militão – Alaba – Trent – Asensio – Carreras – Fran García – Rüdiger – Hoesen

Midfield: Bellingham – Camavinga – Tchouameni – Arda Güler – Manuel Ángel – Palacios – Thiago.

Attack: Vinícius Júnior – Mbappé – Gonzalo – Ibrahim Díaz – Mastanuto.

Real Madrid sit second in the La Liga table with 69 points, four points behind second-placed Barcelona, whilst Mallorca are 18th with 28 points.



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