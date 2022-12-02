UEFA launch investigation into Juventus over potential Financial Fair Play breach
- Investigation launched by First Chamber of CFCB
- Entire Juventus board quit last week
- Serie A giants have denied any wrongdoing
WHAT HAPPENED? UEFA has launched a formal investigation into Juventus for potential breaches of their club licensing and Financial Fair Play regulations. European football's governing body announced that the Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) First Chamber is looking into alleged claims regarding the Serie A side.
THE BIGGER PICTURE: The investigation will focus on the alleged financial violations recently made public following the proceedings conducted by the National Commission for Companies and the Stock Exchange (CONSOB), and the Turin Public Prosecutor's Office. Last week, the entire Juventus board resigned, including president Andrea Agnelli and vice-president Pavel Nedved.
IN TWO PHOTOS:
WHAT NEXT? In August 2022, the CFCB First Chamber concluded a settlement agreement with Juventus FC. If the club's financial situation is significantly different from that assessed by the CFCB First Chamber at the time of the settlement agreement was concluded, the Serie A side could face legal action, with the possibility of disciplinary measures being imposed.
Editors' Picks
- Musiala doesn't deserve it to end like this! Germany winners, losers & ratings as it's yet ANOTHER World Cup failure - and don't mention the VAR
- Wow... just wow! Spain winners, losers & ratings as La Roja ride their luck to set up Morocco last-16 showdown on a night that belonged to Japan
- Rashford or Saka, and what about Foden? The big England decisions Southgate must make against Senegal
- Cheer up, Leo, the kids are alright! Winners, losers & ratings as Argentina reach last 16 despite Messi's penalty miss