Ian Wright has claimed Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is 'undroppable' ahead of their clash against Tottenham Hotspur

Jesus returns from injury

Scores against PSV and United

Wright claims he's 'undroppable'

WHAT HAPPENED? Ian Wright has tipped Gabriel Jesus to retain his starling role in the Arsenal line-up after scoring in their Champions League clash against PSV Eindhoven, ahead of the North London derby on Sunday.

WHAT THEY SAID: "If I'm Eddie (Nketiah) and I'm in Eddie's shoes," Wright told his podcast. "I make sure that when I'm on there whatever half chance I get I take it and I'm ruthless with it. "

"Because if this guy is fit, he must play. He brings it to another place. I'm not saying this as a knock to Eddie, but he has to do something like that so people aren't so worried when Jesus isn’t around Jesus is an entity on his own with the way he’s playing."

"His work rate, his finishing, everything he does: that is his main strength. Eddie is taking chances. He could've had a couple more at the start of the season to put him into that, and he has to do that, because if Jesus continues like he is there is no conversation, he’s so good."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Brazilian had been out injured following knee surgery prior to the beginning of the 2023/24 campaign but has since made his return to action, scoring on just his second game back against Manchester United. Jesus was then given his first start of the season on Wednesday against PSV, where he added Arsenal's third goal before half-time during the 4-0 win at home.

WHAT NEXT FOR JESUS? The former Manchester City man will now have to wait and see if he has secured the starting striker role for Sunday's clash against Tottenham Hotspur, as Mikel Arteta's side look to secure bragging rights against their North London rivals.