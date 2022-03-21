2022 World Cup Qualifiers: How Ghana's tactics can beat Nigeria - Dauda

Former Ghana goalkeeper Fatau Dauda is confident the Black Stars can see off Nigeria for a place at the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

The West African countries will face off in the final round of the qualifiers with the first-leg scheduled to take place at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday.

Nigeria and Ghana are looking to make up for their early exits at the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations and the former Enyimba star discusses the challenge ahead.

“I'm very sure Ghana can beat Nigeria because of the pressure coming from all over on the team. I mean pressure on the team to qualify for the World Cup,” Dauda told GOAL.

The 36-year-old hinted the Black Stars can create a plan to stop the Super Eagles after seeing Tunisia neutralise their attacking force in the round of 16 of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Nigeria suffered a 1-0 loss to the Carthage Eagles which led to their exit in Cameroon.

“Well, I don't see any local player in the Nigeria team and I don't know why but it tells you how talented Nigeria is when it comes to football,” he continued.

“I watched the Afcon games and the one that Nigeria lost to Tunisia. I think Tunisia's technical team studied Nigeria very well and they were able to cut off Chukwueze and Moses Simon in the match because they were players who helped Nigeria win their group matches. They lost the particular match when the two players went off in that game.

“I'm sure the coach is very clever and he will surely have a plan B because when that happens you need to change the system.”

With less than four days to the first leg clash, Ghana are yet to announce their squad for the game but Dauda insists Otto Addo’s men will fight for the country’s pride.

Article continues below

“It is an opportunity for the players to grab because I'm sure each of the players knows the game between Nigeria and Ghana is a derby match,” he said.

“If it's on the paper, Nigeria should be ahead of Ghana but form does not matter in a game like this because it is about pride.

“This game is very important to both teams and as we're playing at home first, we need to get a really good result before we go to Abuja for the return leg.”