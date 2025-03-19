Women's Champions League
team-logo
1 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Minge 79'
C. Dijkstra 26' (og)I. Paredes 50'S. Paralluelo 53'S. Schertenleib 88'
(HT 0-1) (FT 1-4)

VfL Wolfsburg vs BarcelonaResults & stats,