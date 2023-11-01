Copa del Rey
team-logo
2 - 3
FT
team-logo
Brian Trivino 24'Mario Martos 62'
Miguel Mari 45' + 1'Derick Poloni 87'Juanto Ortuno 90' + 1' (pen)
(HT 1-1) (FT 2-3)

Real Jaen vs EldenseResults & stats,