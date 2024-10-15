UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
3 - 3
FT
team-logo
P. Zielinski 5'N. Zalewski 45'S. Szymanski 68'
B. Sosa 19'P. Sucic 24'M. Baturina 26'
(HT 2-3) (FT 3-3)

Poland vs CroatiaResults & stats,