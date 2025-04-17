Europa League
team-logo
5 - 4AGG 7 - 6
FT
team-logo
M. Ugarte 10'D. Dalot 45' + 1'B. Fernandes 114' (pen)K. Mainoo 120'H. Maguire 120' + 1'
C. Tolisso 71'N. Tagliafico 78'R. Cherki 105'A. Lacazette 110' (pen)
(HT 2-0) (FT 2-2) (AET 5-4)

Manchester United vs LyonResults & stats,