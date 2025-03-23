UEFA Nations League A
team-logo
3 - 3AGG 5 - 4
FT
team-logo
J. Kimmich 30' (pen)J. Musiala 36'T. Kleindienst 45'
M. Kean 49', 69'G. Raspadori 90' + 5' (pen)
(HT 3-0) (FT 3-3)

Germany vs ItalyResults & stats,