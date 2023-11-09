Europa League
team-logo
5 - 0
FT
team-logo
Merlin Roehl 24'Maximilian Eggestein 56'Noah Weisshaupt 69'Chukwubuike Adamu 80'Ritsu Doan 90' + 2'
(HT 1-0) (FT 5-0)

Freiburg vs TSC Backa TopolaResults & stats,