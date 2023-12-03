LIVE SCORES
LATEST NEWS
TRANSFERS
WORLD CUP
News, matches & standings
Latest news
Fixtures & results
Group standings
SAUDI PRO LEAGUE
Info
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Teams
Al Ahli
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Al Nassr
Other teams
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Premier League
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking News
Liverpool
Manchester City
Other Clubs
La Liga
Table
Fixtures & results
Breaking news
Barcelona
Real Madrid
Atletico Madrid
Serie A
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Juventus
Inter
Milan
Bundesliga
Table
Fixtures & results
News
Bayern Munich
Borussia Dortmund
RB Leipzig
Ligue 1
Table
Fixtures & results
News
PSG
Lyon
Marseille
DISCOVER
Extra
Features
Video
FIFA 22
Fresher Football
NxGN
Class of 2021
Class of 2020
Class of 2019
Class of 2018
Class of 2017
Class of 2016
Latest news & profiles
Goal 50
2019-20
2018-19
2017-18
2016-17
Latest news and specials
WOMEN'S FOOTBALL
Latest
News
All of Us Podcast
Fresher Football
Competitions
NWSL
UWCL
WSL
Serie A
Ligue 1 Feminine
Primera Division Femenina
Women's Bundesliga
GOALSTUDIO
FA Cup
2 - 1
FT
P. McCallum
22'
,
90' + 4'
F. Azeez
86'
(HT 1-0) (FT 2-1)
Eastleigh vs Reading
Results & stats,
Summary
Key Events
Lineups
Comments