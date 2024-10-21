AFC Champions League Elite
team-logo
4 - 5
FT
team-logo
S. Rahimi 39', 67', 90' + 6' (pen)M. Sanabria 63'
Renan Lodi 26'S. Milinkovic-Savic 45' + 2'S. Al-Dawsari 45' + 5', 65', 75'
(HT 1-3) (FT 4-5)

Al-Ain vs Al HilalResults & stats,