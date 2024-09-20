Saudi Pro League
team-logo
4 - 2
FT
team-logo
G. Veiga 13'I. Toney 46', 90' + 16'R. Firmino 90' + 8'
A. Fallatah 45' + 9'F. Chafai 65'
(HT 1-1) (FT 4-2)

Al Ahli vs Damac FCResults & stats,