Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
imago-sport-1082745327.jpgBranislav Racko
Alvino Hanafi

Toure's military discipline! Yaya lifts lid on early starts and slow route to managerial hot seat

Slovan Bratislava
Y. Toure
Slovan Bratislava vs VfB Stuttgart
VfB Stuttgart
Champions League

Former Barcelona and Manchester City star Yaya Toure has opened up on taking his first head coaching role with Slovan Bratislava. The 101-cap Ivory Coast international revealed he deliberately took a patient approach to learn the ropes before stepping into management.

  • Toure steps into main stage with Slovan Bratislava

    Four-time African Player of the Year Yaya Toure is enjoying his first managerial campaign in the UEFA Champions League after taking charge of Slovakian champions Slovan Bratislava. The former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder embarked on a coaching career after hanging up his boots in 2019.

    Toure earned his badges through assistant roles at Olimpik Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur's academy, Standard Liege, and alongside Roberto Mancini with Saudi Arabia.

    The 43-year-old manager expressed gratitude to Slovan Bratislava for granting him his first senior head coaching opportunity.

  • FBL-EUR-C1-SLOVAN BRATISLAVA-TRAININGAFP

    Patient approach key to mastering coaching transition

    Speaking in an interview with UEFA, Toure explained why he avoided rushing directly into a top managerial job after retiring as a player. "Football has been my passion, my whole life, and it was really important to me to stay involved," Toure stated.

    "I didn't want to rush things. I used some of my contacts, namely former managers or directors of mine who opened the doors of their clubs to me."

    "We've seen very good former players have a more challenging time as coaches. That's why I wanted to take my time, learn all the ropes."

  • Military discipline and player enjoyment drive philosophy

    Toure credited his father's military background for instilling a strict work ethic and respect, while maintaining a simple tactical philosophy focused on team enjoyment. "I start very early and leave very late, but that's what football is about for me," Toure explained.

    "My father was in the military, and for him it was important to be respectful and on time. My game philosophy is very simple: enjoy it and respect your opponents on and off the pitch."

    "I tell my players, once they're on the pitch, they're the ones making the decisions. I'm just here to support them."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-EUR-C1-PSG-BRATISLAVAAFP

    European test against Stuttgart awaits

    Slovan Bratislava continue their European campaign as they prepare to host German outfit Stuttgart, aiming to end a run of nine consecutive Champions League defeats.

    Although Slovan have scored in six straight European fixtures, they remain winless in their last five encounters against German opposition.

    Toure will look to guide his side to a breakthrough result on the continental stage.

Champions League
Slovan Bratislava crest
Slovan Bratislava
SLB
VfB Stuttgart crest
VfB Stuttgart
VFB