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Yan Diomande ecstatic after scoring long-awaited first Real Madrid goal to sink Villarreal
The breakthrough moment for Diomande
Diomande was the standout player in the 1-0 victory against Villarreal at the Bernabeu. In a match defined by high tension and disciplinary drama, the young winger showed composure beyond his years to settle the contest just after the hour mark. His contribution ensured that Los Blancos kept pace at the top of the La Liga standings despite a chaotic finish to the game.
The goal itself was a display of pure predatory instinct, coming at a time when the hosts were struggling to break down a resilient Yellow Submarine defence. After receiving a clever pass, Diomande demonstrated exactly why the club invested in his potential. "I’m happy. I’ve been waiting for that first goal for a long time. I’m glad, both for myself and for the team. In that position, I think the only option was to control, turn, and shoot," he told Realmadrid TV.
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Magical atmosphere at the Santiago Bernabeu
Stepping out onto the pitch at one of world football's most iconic venues clearly had a profound impact on the match-winner. Diomande was vocal about the pride he feels representing the reigning European champions in front of their home supporters. The atmosphere at the stadium played a significant role in pushing the team forward during the difficult moments of the second half when Villarreal began to threaten an equaliser. The win was made even more impressive by the fact that Vinícius Junior was dismissed in the 72nd minute, forcing the home side to defend their slender lead with ten men for the final stages of the encounter.
Reflecting on the experience of playing at the home of the kings of Europe, the forward was full of praise for his new surroundings. "It’s always great to play here. It’s the most beautiful stadium in the world and the greatest club. It always excites me to play here," he added.
Fulfilling a Champions League dream
Beyond domestic success, Diomande is already looking forward to the challenge of the continental stage. The history of the club is inextricably linked with the European Cup, and the Ivory Coast international is eager to add his name to the long list of legends who have thrived in the competition. For many young players, the chance to hear the famous anthem while wearing the white shirt represents the pinnacle of their professional careers.
His excitement regarding the premier club competition in the world was evident as he discussed his future ambitions. “I’m really excited to play in the Champions League. It’s every child’s dream, and I’m grateful to play in it with Real Madrid,” he stated.
- AFP
A vital win for Mourinho's men
The match was far from straightforward for Jose Mourinho's side, who had to survive several scares before and after the opening goal. Villarreal proved to be a dangerous opponent, creating several opportunities that required Thibaut Courtois to be at his very best. The three points keep the momentum firmly with Madrid as they continue their pursuit of silverware. "It was a good game. We always play to win, and today we did. I am happy with the victory," Diomande concluded.
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