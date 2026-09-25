‘We were better!’ - Xavi claims Netherlands outplayed Jurgen Klopp’s Germany in UEFA Nations League clash

Xavi and Klopp both kicked off their new international managerial tenures with an entertaining 1-1 draw at the Johan Cruyff Arena on Thursday. Germany took the lead through Felix Nmecha in the 32nd minute, looking poised to secure an away victory in the highly anticipated fixture.

However, Cody Gakpo stepped up in injury time to smash home an exquisite volley from a pinpoint Ruben van Bommel cross. The dramatic late strike ensured the spoils were shared.

The late equaliser salvaged a crucial point for the Dutch, leaving Xavi highly encouraged by his team's spirited fightback after a challenging opening period.