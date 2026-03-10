Getty/GOAL
'Xavi is right' - Atletico Madrid director backs Barcelona legend in Lionel Messi return claim despite Joan Laporta & Javier Tebas denials
Alemany backs Xavi in Messi saga
A shocking twist has emerged regarding the failed homecoming of Messi to Barcelona. Former Blaugrana sporting director Alemany, who worked at the club from 2021 to 2023, has come out in firm support of Xavi. Speaking ahead of Atletico Madrid’s Champions League fixture, the current Atletico official confirmed that the legendary midfielder’s version of events is entirely accurate.
“Xavi is right, they told us they had it [approval from La Liga],” Alemany stated, directly contradicting the narrative pushed by the current board. The coach had previously ignited the controversy by claiming that Laporta sabotaged a move that was practically finalised, stating they had the "green light" before everything was unexpectedly thrown back.
Laporta and Tebas deny the allegations
Laporta has moved quickly to dismiss these allegations, framing his former manager as a pawn in a larger political game ahead of the upcoming presidential elections. The president argued that the transfer collapsed because of a lack of communication from the player's camp rather than any boardroom veto.
He claimed the coach had allowed himself to be used, noting that while financial plans were being prepared, there was sudden silence from Jorge Messi before they were informed of the decision to join Inter Miami.
"Regarding Messi, in 2023 I sent the contract to Jorge Messi, who was very polite. And in May he told me it couldn't happen because he would be under too much pressure here and that he preferred to go to Miami. And I told him I respected that,” he said.
Tebas has bolstered this defence by insisting that the league never provided the necessary financial clearance, adding that no official request was ever made.
Font demands truth ahead of elections
With the elections scheduled for March 15, presidential rival Victor Font, who has been backed by Xavi, has utilised the fallout to demand total transparency from the club. Font has suggested that the current administration is hiding behind the sporting success of head coach Hansi Flick and the rise of academy talents to mask their past failings.
"I think Messi won’t speak out between now and Sunday, but I hope he will," Font said. "Explain the truth – about his departure from the club and his attempt to return to the entity in 2023 – so that the members will not vote deceived and with a smokescreen of the illusion that Hansi Flick and the young people generate for us."
Conflicting stories leave supporters in the dark
As the rhetoric intensifies, the focus in Catalonia remains divided between the boardroom drama and their on-pitch duties under Flick. For the supporters, the chance of a final dance for the Argentine at the stadium is now a matter of historical debate. However, the fallout from that failed operation continues to threaten the stability of the hierarchy with the elections coming up this week.
