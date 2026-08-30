Xabi Alonso provides a concerning Moises Caicedo injury update following Chelsea's dramatic win against Brighton.

According to football.london, Xabi Alonso has moved to clarify the condition of Moises Caicedo after Chelsea secured an entertaining 4-3 victory against Brighton on Sunday.

The Blues manager watched his side race into a three-goal lead thanks to strikes from Romeo Lavia, Pedro Neto, and Joao Pedro, before the visitors launched a spirited comeback.

With the scoreline narrowing and the club needing stability, Alonso introduced Caicedo to the midfield action with half an hour remaining. However, Caicedo lasted a mere 13 minutes before medical staff were forced to intervene and help him off the pitch.