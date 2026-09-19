Xabi Alonso 'furious' with Chelsea board? Joe Cole claims tactical gamble in Brentford loss was a 'clear as day' transfer message

The heart of Chelsea's midfield was entirely dismantled during the summer transfer window. Key figures Enzo Fernandez and Andrey Santos were sold to Manchester City and Manchester United respectively, while a deadline-day move for Monaco's Lamine Camara collapsed at the final hurdle.

Former Premier League striker Murray noted that Alonso has been forced to use full-backs like Reece James and Malo Gusto in central areas. Against Brentford, a 36-year-old Jordan Henderson partnered summer arrival Valentin Barco.

"I think when Xabi Alonso brings on the young boy Mahdi Nicoll-Jazuli at 16 when you’re 2-0 down, that is a message to the board that you don’t have enough in midfield with Santos and Fernandez leaving in the transfer window," Murray stated.

"It’s a big blind spot for them, they have had right-backs playing in the centre of midfield on a few occasions, today they have two natural midfielders in but bringing the 16-year-old was a big message."