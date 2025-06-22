'We all want to push him' - Xabi Alonso admits Real Madrid need Vinicius Junior to be more 'decisive' after underwhelming Club World Cup display vs Al-Hilal
Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso says the team need Vinicius Jr to be more "decisive" after his underwhelming showing in their Club World Cup opener.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
- Real Madrid held by Al-Hilal in opener
- Vinicius Jr underwhelmed for Los Blancos
- Alonso wants more from Brazilian superstar