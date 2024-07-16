Wrexham-kit-Reynolds-McElhenneyGetty/GOAL/Wrexham AFC/Macron
Wrexham unveil eye-catching 2024-25 home kit complete with dragon scale fabric for next stage of Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney's revolution in League One

Wrexham have unveiled their eye-catching new home kit for the 2024-25 League One season, complete with dragon scale fabric.

  • Wrexham unveil new home jersey
  • Men's team to wear for first time in Bournemouth friendly
  • Reynolds & McElhenney's side counting down to League One season
