'Our heads were scrambled' - Wrexham left key player in Birmingham by mistake after 'Hollywood derby' that saw Tom Brady get bragging rights over Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Wrexham mistakenly left Birmingham without a key player on their team bus after a "Hollywood derby" defeat that saw Tom Brady win bragging rights.
Article continues below
Article continues below
Article continues below
Follow GOAL on WhatsApp!
- Wrexham were beaten by Birmingham 3-1
- Red Dragons were crestfallen after the loss
- Left one player at St. Andrews & departed for North Wales
🟢📱