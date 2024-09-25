Ryan Reynolds Tom Brady Wrexham BirminghamGetty/GOAL
Soham Mukherjee

'Our heads were scrambled' - Wrexham left key player in Birmingham by mistake after 'Hollywood derby' that saw Tom Brady get bragging rights over Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney

WrexhamBirminghamJ. McCleanBirmingham vs WrexhamLeague OneG. Dobson

Wrexham mistakenly left Birmingham without a key player on their team bus after a "Hollywood derby" defeat that saw Tom Brady win bragging rights.

  • Wrexham were beaten by Birmingham 3-1
  • Red Dragons were crestfallen after the loss
  • Left one player at St. Andrews & departed for North Wales
