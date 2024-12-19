Wrexham keen on England international striker but £40,000-a-week contract makes Patrick Bamford deal with Leeds difficult for Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney
Wrexham are reportedly one of the teams showing interest in Leeds striker Patrick Bamford, but his £40,000-a-week wages will make a deal difficult.
- Bamford struggling for starts & goals this term
- Red Dragons in the market for more firepower
- Deal difficult without step up from League One