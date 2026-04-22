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Wrexham co-owners Rob Mac & Ryan Reynolds send Las Vegas invite to Frank Lampard & Coventry squad after Championship title success
A cheeky offer for the champions
In a move that perfectly blends Hollywood charm with high-stakes football mind games, Mac has reached out to Coventry following their coronation as Championship winners. With the Sky Blues securing the title after a 5-1 thrashing of Portsmouth on Tuesday, Mac was quick to offer a "reward" that could potentially aid Wrexham's own promotion ambitions. Taking to social media, Mac tagged his partner-in-crime Reynolds to propose an all-expenses-paid trip to Nevada.
"Congrats to @Coventry_City!!!!" Mac wrote on X. "My friend @VancityReynolds and I would like to offer you a first class trip to @Vegas. Please be ready in the am and be back in time for kickoff on Sunday. A little late is okay too."
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Lampard stays grounded amid the party
While the squad has been given license to celebrate their incredible achievement, manager Lampard is keeping a much cooler head. The former Chelsea boss has overseen a remarkable campaign that has returned the Sky Blues to the Premier League after a 25-year absence. Despite the invitation from the Wrexham hierarchy, Lampard has no intention of joining his players for any prolonged partying.
Speaking to the talkSPORT Sports Bar, Lampard revealed his low-key plans: "I'm going home. I'm a bit older and I prefer to keep my head down at times now. I would have gone out for three days back in the day. The lads can go out tonight, I've given them a couple of days off there and they deserve it, because all the work's in their legs through the season anyway and these are moments to enjoy."
Wrexham’s pursuit of history continues
The stakes could not be higher for Wrexham as they prepare to visit the Coventry Building Society Arena on Sunday. Currently sitting sixth in the table with 70 points, Phil Parkinson’s side are clinging to the final play-off spot on goal difference ahead of Hull City. A victory against the champions is almost essential, and Mac’s Vegas offer is a tongue-in-cheek attempt to ensure the opposition arrives with a significant "title hangover". Lampard, however, is demanding professionalism: "They need to be ready for Wrexham because we need a good account of ourselves in the last home game and we're hopefully going to get the cup after the game."
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What comes next?
The Sky Blues are expected to be officially crowned and presented with the trophy following Sunday's match. For Wrexham, it is the first of two massive tests to close out the campaign. After the trip to the Midlands, they will host fifth-placed Middlesbrough on May 2 in a fixture that could decide their post-season fate.