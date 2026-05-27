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How many players will Wrexham sign? Phil Parkinson makes ‘incoming players’ admission ahead of window that could see Ryan Reynolds & Rob Mac break transfer record again
Building on Championship success
After securing a historic three successive promotions, Wrexham’s first campaign in the second tier for 43 years was nothing short of remarkable. Parkinson revamped his squad with 13 new additions last summer, including club-record signing Nathan Broadhead, Kieffer Moore and captain Dominic Hyam. These arrivals replaced stalwarts like Paul Mullin, Ollie Palmer and Eoghan O'Connell, who were pivotal in the club's rise through the divisions.
The overhaul paid dividends as the Welsh side emerged as genuine play-off contenders, eventually finishing seventh in the table and just two points adrift of the top six. While Parkinson is satisfied with the foundation currently in place at STōK Cae Ras, he is adamant that further quality is required to ensure Wrexham remain competitive at the sharp end of the Championship.
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The admission on incoming talent
Speaking about the upcoming transfer window, Parkinson was candid about the need for reinforcements while remaining tight-lipped on specific targets. "The positive side of it is that we built a competitive Championship squad and we go into the summer with that," the Wrexham boss noted.
However, he was quick to add that the recruitment team is already hard at work identifying potential upgrades.
"We are working on the template for how we want the squad to look for next season and work towards building the squad to be competitive again. We have got to improve the squad as well and we will be looking to do that. Of course there are going to be some incoming players, how many we will have to wait and see," Parkinson admitted.
A clear pathway to improvement
Wrexham's recruitment strategy has been meticulous under the stewardship of Reynolds and Mac, with the club often targeting players from higher divisions to fuel their ascent. Parkinson revealed that the scouting process has been ongoing for months, regardless of which league the club found themselves in. The aim is to ensure that every new arrival fits the specific "template" designed to handle the rigours of a 46-game season.
"As you can imagine, whatever division we were going to be in, we have watched players over the last few months," Parkinson explained. "We have got a clear pathway of where we need to be but as always, especially with the World Cup, it is going to take time. We know the areas we would like to strengthen but at the moment, we just want to keep that between ourselves and work our way like we have always done, and try and get a team and squad in place which will be competitive again next season."
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Maintaining the competitive edge
The winter transfer window also saw the arrival of Zak Vyner, Davis Keillor-Dunn and Bailey Cadamarteri, proving that the club is willing to spend throughout the year to maintain momentum. By refusing to disclose the exact number of fresh faces required, Parkinson is keeping his cards close to his chest while maintaining the high standards that have become synonymous with the "Welcome to Wrexham" era.