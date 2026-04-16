'Wow' - Gary Neville left absolutely stunned by Paul Scholes' Man City vs Arsenal Premier League prediction

The title race enters a definitive phase this weekend as Arsenal travel to Manchester, but Scholes believes the contest will be far more one-sided than many expect. Speaking on The Overlap's Stick to Football podcast, the former midfield maestro dismissed the idea of a close-fought tactical battle, instead backing Pep Guardiola’s side to sweep the visitors aside with ease.

“I think City will win easily,” Scholes told a visibly shocked Neville. “Just comfortable. Unless they get someone sent off or something stupid. I think they’ll win comfortably. Two or three [nil].” The blunt nature of the prediction left Neville momentarily speechless, with the former right-back simply responding: “Wow… wow!” while trying to process the idea of the league leaders being brushed away so dismissively.